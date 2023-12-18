Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's market cap now just a whisker away from toppling Hong Kong's

A significant portion of Hong Kong's market cap is due to companies from Mainland China choosing to list in the city

Hong kong Stock exchange
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The gap between market capitalisation of Hong Kong and India has dwindled significantly. At present, India’s market cap stands at approximately $4.3 trillion, while Hong Kong's is around $4.7 trillion.
 
In the depths of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, Hong Kong's market cap, at $4.6 trillion, was 3.44 times larger than India's. On March 24, 2020, India's market cap plummeted to a low of $1.33 trillion but since then, it has surged 3.5 times, positioning India as one of the best-performing markets globally in the post-pandemic era.
 
A significant portion of Hong Kong's market cap is due to companies

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 15: Infosys, Airtel, BoM, GMM Pfaudler, Sequent

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Paytm, IGL, Biocon, YES Bank, Cyient DLM

Stocks to Watch: BPCL, PowerGrid, ATGL, ICICI Bank, T D Power, CreditAccess

At Rs 3 trillion, corporate guarantees highest in 4 years but far from peak

Nifty IT logs biggest two-day gain since July 2020; Sensex soars past 71K

RuPay credit cards could help SBI Cards gain share on UPI spends

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit all time high of Rs 355 trn

MFs can generate Rs 3 trn arsenal every year to counter FPI flows: Kotak MF

Topics : Stock Market Hong Kong Hong Kong stocks share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon