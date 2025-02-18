Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / India sheds flab in emerging market gauges after $1 trillion erosion

India sheds flab in emerging market gauges after $1 trillion erosion

Slips to third spot on MSCI EM indices

India becomes top weight in MSCI EM Index, surpassing China for first time
Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

India's presence in the widely followed MSCI Emerging Market (EM) indices is weakening, with its market capitalisation shrinking by more than $1 trillion since its peak in September last year.
 
The country’s weighting has dropped by more than 200 basis points (bps) to below 20 per cent in the MSCI EM, and its spinoff MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI), which are tracked by passive funds with assets worth more than $500 billion.
 
In the flagship MSCI EM index, the cumulative weighting of Indian companies stood at 18.41 per cent in January, down from 20.8 per cent in September last
