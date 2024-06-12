Investors should focus on larger cement players as outlook improves

After some enforced slowdown in offtake during April-May 2024 due to elections, the cement sector is looking at a possible demand rebound which may help it to push up prices.

The April’24 offtake was muted while May’24 saw some improvement with a likely 5-6 per cent rise in demand month-on-month (MoM). In June, some price hikes seem to have been taken, which suggests more sustained improvement in demand.

However, averaged across April-June 2024 (till date), prices in Q1FY25 will be flat with respect to Q4FY24. Raw material costs have however eased off with petcoke prices down.

Earlier attempts to hike prices in Q4FY24