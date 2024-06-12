Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investors should focus on larger cement players as outlook improves

Cement demand should improve with the focus on affordable housing, and strong demand from commercial real estate, and possible pick-up in industrial capex

infra construction
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After some enforced slowdown in offtake during April-May 2024 due to elections, the cement sector is looking at a possible demand rebound which may help it to push up prices.

The April’24 offtake was muted while May’24 saw some improvement with a likely 5-6 per cent rise in demand month-on-month (MoM). In June, some price hikes seem to have been taken, which suggests more sustained improvement in demand.

However, averaged across April-June 2024 (till date), prices in Q1FY25 will be flat with respect to Q4FY24. Raw material costs have however eased off with petcoke prices down.

Earlier attempts to hike prices in Q4FY24
Topics : Nifty Realty Index Compass Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon