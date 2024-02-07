IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been on fire in the last one year, as investors cheered an improvement in key operating metrics and lapped up counters of these state-owned enterprises (SOEs), analysts suggest.

The S&P BSE PSU index has gained over 90 per cent in the last one year, rising much higher than the S&P BSE Sensex that has surged nearly 19 per cent during this period, show ACE Equity data.

The BSE PSU index, reports show, has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent (including dividends reinvestments) over a five-year period and has