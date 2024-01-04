Sensex (    %)
                        
Largecap, midcap cutoff surges over 26% in latest Amfi classification

PSUs dominate list of upgrades, 5 PSBs upgraded to largecaps in last 1 year

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

The rally in the equity markets in the second half of 2023 has led to a sharp surge in the cutoff for stocks to qualify as largecaps and midcaps.

On the latest list put out by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the smallest largecap stock now has a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 67,000 crore, 35 per cent higher than in July 2023.

In the case of midcaps, the cutoff has surged 26 per cent to Rs 22,000 crore.

Amfi releases a fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks every six months. The top 100 stocks, according to the

Topics : Stock Market equity market share market Mutual Funds

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

