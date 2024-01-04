Largecap, midcap cutoff surges over 26% in latest Amfi classification

The rally in the equity markets in the second half of 2023 has led to a sharp surge in the cutoff for stocks to qualify as largecaps and midcaps.

On the latest list put out by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the smallest largecap stock now has a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 67,000 crore, 35 per cent higher than in July 2023.

In the case of midcaps, the cutoff has surged 26 per cent to Rs 22,000 crore.

Amfi releases a fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks every six months. The top 100 stocks, according to the