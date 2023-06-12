Life insurance stocks: Concerns may be priced in; analysts 'optimistic'

Month-on-month (MoM), May grew by 42 per cent over April. The YoY calculations were on a high base since May’22 showed a high 101 per cent growth over May’21. The 4-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was moderate for May 2023 -- at 11 per cent -- which was similar to April 2023.

Private life insurers reported 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) growth in May, following April which didn’t have healthy numbers.