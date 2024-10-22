Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Capacity expansion may drive gains for CG Power and Industrial Systems

Capacity expansion may drive gains for CG Power and Industrial Systems

Management expects power transformer capacity to reach 35k MVA by March 2025 and shared plans to take it to 40k MVA

CG Power
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of CG Power and Industrial Systems (CG Power) disappointed in terms of margins while witnessing strong order inflows. The company is focusing more on transformers rather than motors.

The board has cleared a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise Rs 3,500 crore.

CG Power reported a healthy 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth and a flat Y-o-Y adjusted profit before tax.

Cash position as of H1FY25 stands at Rs 900 crore. The industrial systems margin was weak, reflecting stiffer competition.

Order inflows were up 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.35 times revenues for H1FY25 (up 44 per cent
Topics : CG power stock market trading Compass

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon