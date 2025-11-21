Market regulator Sebi to boost cash shorts, untangle promoter tag

India’s stock market regulator is gearing up to consider a complete overhaul of regulations governing stock brokers and mutual funds — formulated in the 1990s — at its December 17 board meeting, even as it looks to walk back on a plan to slash the cap on brokerage fees for mutual funds as it could have a chilling effect on independent equity research.

While the new regulations for mutual funds and stock brokers are likely to focus on easing compliance and slashing redundant norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is also eyeing measures to bolster market activity