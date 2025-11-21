Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market regulator Sebi to boost cash shorts, untangle promoter tag

Market regulator Sebi to boost cash shorts, untangle promoter tag

Regulator may blink on brokerage fee cap for MFs

Sebi
premium

As Sebi prepares a major overhaul of broker and mutual fund rules, the regulator weighs rolling back its brokerage-fee cut, revisits short-selling norms, and tackles promoter-definition ambiguities.

Asit Ranjan MishraVikas Dhoot New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s stock market regulator is gearing up to consider a complete overhaul of regulations governing stock brokers and mutual funds — formulated in the 1990s — at its December 17 board meeting, even as it looks to walk back on a plan to slash the cap on brokerage fees for mutual funds as it could have a chilling effect on independent equity research. 
While the new regulations for mutual funds and stock brokers are likely to focus on easing compliance and slashing redundant norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is also eyeing measures to bolster market activity
Topics : SEBI Mutual Fund stock markets F&O Securities and Exchange Board of India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon