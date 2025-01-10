Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Near-term worries for Tata Elxsi stock on weak transportation outlook

Near-term worries for Tata Elxsi stock on weak transportation outlook

Key deal wins during the quarter included an offshore development centre set up for Suzuki Motors to accelerate software development for the next generation

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Elxsi (TelX) reported a weak Q3FY25, with a sharp deceleration in the transportation vertical.
 
However, recent deals in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), higher mix of original equipment makers (OEMs) and partnership with Qualcomm will improve growth.
 
FY25 is the third successive financial year of revenue growth deceleration and second successive financial year of profit deceleration.
 
Q3FY25 revenue of $111 million was flat sequentially and 2 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on constant currency (CC) terms. It decelerated from +8.4 per cent Y-o-Y CC and +5.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
 
The transportation vertical (55 per cent of
Topics : Tata Elxsi Compass Transportation stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon