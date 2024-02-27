Commissioning of new capacities can fire up Oil India stock even more

The upstream oil and gas (O&G) sector has delivered a stellar performance in the stock market in the recent past.



The O&G sector is dominated by PSUs and despite the imposition of a windfall tax, profitability has been impressive.

Oil India Limited (OIL) is particularly favoured by investors.



The PSU has delivered steady results in the October- December quarter of Q3 FY24, and it is looking to ramp up production in both oil and gas.



OIL’s subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), where it owns a 69.6 per cent stake (the rest is owned by the Assam Government and Engineers India), is delivering