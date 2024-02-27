Sensex (    %)
                        
Commissioning of new capacities can fire up Oil India stock even more

The PSU has delivered steady results in the October- December quarter (Q3) of FY24 and it is looking at ramping up production in both oil and gas

Oil India likely to exit US, Russia blocks; to stay in Venezuela
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upstream oil and gas (O&G) sector has delivered a stellar performance in the stock market in the recent past.
 
The O&G sector is dominated by PSUs and despite the imposition of a windfall tax, profitability has been impressive.
Oil India Limited (OIL) is particularly favoured by investors.
 
The PSU has delivered steady results in the October- December quarter of Q3 FY24, and it is looking to ramp up production in both oil and gas.
 
OIL’s subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), where it owns a 69.6 per cent stake (the rest is owned by the Assam Government and Engineers India), is delivering

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

