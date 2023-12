In November, the advance/decline ratio (ADR) recorded the second-best performance for the calendar year 2023, following April.

Last month, 2,243 stocks advanced, while 1,931 declined on the BSE — resulting in an ADR of 1.2.

In April, during the market rebound from this year’s lows, the ADR reached 1.4, with 2,300 stocks advancing and 1,638 declining.