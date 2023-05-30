close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

One-offs impacted Jan-Mar quarter, but FY24 likely to be better for ONGC

Management has guided for higher output; analysts' average target price is Rs 190, an upside of 20%

Devangshu Datta
ONGC
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ONGC’s January-March quarter results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) indicated changes in the trends of the energy cycle as well as the impact of policy change in gas-pricing. The public sector oil and gas major reported standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 16,340 crore, down 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and down 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
There was a net loss of Rs 250 crore due to exceptional items of Rs 9,240 crore for provisions related to the ongoing dispute regarding the applicability of service tax and goods and services tax on Royalty. Adjusted for this, PAT (profit after tax) would be Rs 6,180 crore, down 30 per cent YoY. Crude realisations were down while APM (administered pricing mechanism) gas prices were higher and compensated to some extent. Reported revenue was at Rs 36,290 crore, with crude oil sales at 4.7 mmt (million metric tonnes), while gas sales were at 4.1 bcm (
Or

Also Read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

Sensex zooms 629 pts, Nifty ends at 18,500; RIL, Sun Pharma jump up to 3%

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Topics : ONGC Indian stock markets

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mutual funds eye micro stars as broader equity market gathers pace

mutual funds
4 min read

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
4 min read

'Against' votes by institutional investors rise in 2022, says IIAS

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

NBFC-MFIs' assets under management to see up to 30% growth in FY24: Crisil

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
1 min read

Most Popular

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon