M&M Financial Services banks on H2 recovery and strong valuations

In Q2FY24, net profit plummeted by 48 per cent Y-o-Y, while core profit before tax increased by 10 per cent Y-o-Y. This miss was largely due to higher provisions (up by 216 per cent Y-o-Y)

Mahindra Finance
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Even as the management guidance remains optimistic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services faced a challenging second quarter (Q2) of 2023–24 (FY24), marked by net interest margin (NIM) compression and a significant increase in credit costs, coupled with higher operating expenditure.

However, the management anticipates a boost in festival season sales, robust rural cash flows, a stable market share, and a diverse product portfolio, which are expected to result in over 20 per cent growth for the year, with a rebound
Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Mahindra & Mahindra financial services

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

