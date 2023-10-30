M&M Financial Services banks on H2 recovery and strong valuations

Even as the management guidance remains optimistic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services faced a challenging second quarter (Q2) of 2023–24 (FY24), marked by net interest margin (NIM) compression and a significant increase in credit costs, coupled with higher operating expenditure.

However, the management anticipates a boost in festival season sales, robust rural cash flows, a stable market share, and a diverse product portfolio, which are expected to result in over 20 per cent growth for the year, with a rebound