Selecting a REIT: Factor in capital gains and dividend payouts

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been garnering much attention recently. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has urged investors to look positively at this asset class (along with infrastructure investment trusts or InvITs).



The Indian REITs Association, a newly formed umbrella body, has meanwhile requested Sebi to classify REITs as equities and petitioned the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow banks to lend to REITs.

Enhanced liquidity

Globally, REITs are treated as equities, the Indian REITs are included in various global indices like FTSE Russell, FTSE-EPRA NAREIT, and S&P Global.

“Classifying REITs as equity instruments