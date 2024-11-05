Sensex trailing P/E declines to 22.9x, lowest in the past 12 months

The latest correction in the Indian markets has led to a sharp decline in equity valuations in the country.

The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of the benchmark BSE Sensex declined to 22.9x on Monday, the lowest in the past 12 months and down nearly 10 per cent from a high earnings multiple of 25.2x at the end of March this year.

This valuation is nearly 5 per cent lower than its 10-year average valuation of 24.1x, which is not common.

In the past 10 years or 120 months, Sensex valuation has fallen below the

10-year average on only 19 occasions.