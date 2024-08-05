Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock market positive on Thermax despite profit margin decline in Q1

The industrial products segment is poised for double-digit growth driven by solutions for water treatment and air pollution

share market stock market trading
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thermax reported 13 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth with operating profit margin decline in Q1FY25. It took a hit of Rs 70 crore on specific projects. The company enjoys a strong order pipeline across sectors like power, steel, refining and petrochemicals. Its strengths include technical expertise, a strong balance sheet and good working capital management.

The industrial products segment is poised for double-digit growth driven by solutions for water treatment and air pollution. The chemical business is on a growth trajectory as supply chain issues ease. In green solutions, the subsidiary TOESL continues to grow at a

Also Read

Thermax Q1 results: Net profit jumps 82% to Rs 109 cr, revenue up 13%

Thermax stock hits new high, up 4% on securing order worth of Rs 513 crore

Thermax's stock rises 5% after subsidiary gets work order worth Rs 513 cr

Bangladesh crisis updates: Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon airport in India after resignation

Stock rout in Japan wipes out $15 bn of SoftBank Group Corp's value

Topics : Thermax stock market trading renewable energy Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon