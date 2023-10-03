Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal
Vedanta to complete sale of steel assets by March 2024: Anil Agarwal
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources readies ground for spinoff to tackle debt
Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc
SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter
Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector
Markets hit 4-week lows on FPI selloff; Sensex ends 610 points lower
Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day
Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day