Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector

SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources readies ground for spinoff to tackle debt

Vedanta to complete sale of steel assets by March 2024: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal

Debt management is going to be a worry for the Vedanta group until FY25 at least. However, the restructuring of business divisions in Vedanta India could lead to an unlocking

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com