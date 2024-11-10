Street Signs: Nifty 50's downward spiral, IPOs mending the fray, and more

GQG Partners a new strand in India’s investment fabric

GQG Partners has ascended to become the sixth-largest foreign portfolio investor (FPI) in India. According to PRIME Database, the US-based boutique investment firm holds stakes in 13 companies (with at least a 1 per cent stake), and its investments are valued at Rs 46,050 crore as of the end of September. Leading the FPI rankings are the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore (GIC) and Norway (Norges). GIC holds stakes worth Rs 2.7 trillion across 685 companies, while Norges has invested in 95 companies, with the combined value of its holdings at