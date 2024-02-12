Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Power stock likely to remain subdued in near-term; here's why

The company is focussed on tapping the market for high-margin captive renewables opportunities, exploring brownfield pumped hydro storage, and expanding the transmission business beyond distribution

tata power
Premium

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power saw a big sell-off, with the stock falling almost 8 per cent after declaring disappointing results for the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 (FY24) on Friday evening.

The company reported net consolidated revenue of Rs 14,650 crore, up 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 2,607 crore, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y, in the quarter, led by higher sales across Odisha distribution companies (discoms) and capacity addition in renewables. This was well below consensus estimates.

The reported profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 1,076 crore, up 2 per

Also Read

Adani Green Energy completes power purchase project of 8,000 MW for SECI

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Solar Industries slides 11% after explosion at Nagpur plant kills 9

Mundra Port@25: Trailblazing entrepreneurship

Tata Power arm in deal with steel maker Sanyo to set up captive solar plant

Red-hot smallcaps, PSUs run into rough weather; Sensex falls 523 points

Strong prospects may drive growth rates for food delivery platform Zomato

Strong revenue growth, margin expansion ahead for retail major Trent

Expected gains in Q3FY24 for Airtel hinge on fare hike, steady growth

Stock brokers' body ANMI on board with proposal of market timing extension

Topics : Tata group Tata Power Tata Power Solar Mundra power plant Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon