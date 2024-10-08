Ultratech Cement stock better placed amid recovery hopes in demand

The cement industry struggled through the July-September quarter (Q2) of financial year 2025 (FY25) due to seasonal factors and high competitive intensity. The first half (H1FY25) saw quarters of consecutive decline. Cement prices saw 4-5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in Q2FY25, despite attempts to hike prices. Despatch volumes were low due to heatwave, monsoons and a delayed Budget.

Ebitda may drop 20-25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25. The H1FY25 Ebitda could drop 10-15 per cent Y-o-Y over the same prior period. Hence, the sector could be hit by earnings downgrades. The medium-term will continue to see