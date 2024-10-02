Valuation upgrades likely ahead for transmission major Power Grid

The Minister of Power recently stated that the National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2023-32 for Central and state transmission systems estimates a total transmission capital expenditure (capex) requirement of $110 billion (Rs 9.15 trillion) towards grid expansion. This is to support rising renewable penetration, green hydrogen and pumped storage capacity addition along with surging peak demand.

Transmission major Power Grid (PGCIL) stands to capture the bulk of the transmission capex opportunity. Full details of the plan are not available yet, but Power Grid is strategically positioned to capitalise on the opportunity.

The Ministry of Power has finalised the