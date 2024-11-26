Valuations factor in the positives for Hitachi Energy India's stock

The stock of Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) was up 5.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday after it won an electric power transmission order in a consortium with BHEL. The high voltage direct current or HVDC transmission order from Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) is for evacuation of renewable power from Khavda Gujarat to Nagpur. This is a 1,200 kilometre- long project with an estimated project value at Rs 25,000 crore to be executed by 2029. HEIL’s share of order inflow will be Rs 4,000- 6,000 crore.

Nuvama Research believes that HEIL has won the first-of-many HVDCs to be ordered out