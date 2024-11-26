Business Standard
Valuations factor in the positives for Hitachi Energy India's stock

Hitachi Energy is poised to benefit from its presence in high-growth segments such as renewable energy, transmission, data centres, e-mobility, railways, battery storage, etc

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

The stock of Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) was up 5.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday after it won an electric power transmission order in a consortium with BHEL. The high voltage direct current or HVDC transmission order from Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) is for evacuation of renewable power from Khavda Gujarat to Nagpur. This is a 1,200 kilometre- long project with an estimated project value at Rs 25,000 crore to be executed by 2029. HEIL’s share of order inflow will be Rs 4,000- 6,000 crore.
 
Nuvama Research believes that HEIL has won the first-of-many HVDCs to be ordered out
