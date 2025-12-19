Friday, December 19, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volume, margin concerns likely to weigh on beer maker United Breweries

In the September quarter, the company's gross margins shrunk 104 basis points year-on-year to 42.8 per cent on account of an adverse product mix and inter-state transfer

United Breweries kingfisher
The company, however, expects the sector to normalise in the second half of FY26, led by festive season recovery and on-trade (in-venue) momentum

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

The stock of the country’s largest beer maker, United Breweries, is trading at 25-month lows, given multiple headwinds related to volumes, regulatory issues and margin trajectory. After a muted September quarter, brokerages also expect the company’s December quarter performance to be underwhelming. At the current price, the stock is trading at 71 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
 
Kotak Research expects the near-term growth and margin outlook to remain challenging, with volumes expected to fall in Q3FY26 for the alcoholic beverage major. The other negatives for the company are regulatory pressures and adverse operating leverage, an unfavourable state mix and continued
