Volume, margin concerns likely to weigh on beer maker United Breweries

The stock of the country’s largest beer maker, United Breweries, is trading at 25-month lows, given multiple headwinds related to volumes, regulatory issues and margin trajectory. After a muted September quarter, brokerages also expect the company’s December quarter performance to be underwhelming. At the current price, the stock is trading at 71 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

Kotak Research expects the near-term growth and margin outlook to remain challenging, with volumes expected to fall in Q3FY26 for the alcoholic beverage major. The other negatives for the company are regulatory pressures and adverse operating leverage, an unfavourable state mix and continued