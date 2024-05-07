Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volume recovery crucial for Marico's growth in FY25, stock gains

The premium and urban segments continued to outperform rural and mass segments

Marico
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marico’s January-March quarter (Q4) results were slightly better than consensus. Revenue was up by 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,280 crore. Ebitda grew by 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 440 crore. Adjusted PAT was up 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 320 crore. Domestic revenues were flattish Y-o-Y with volume growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y with domestic Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin up by 220 bps Y-o-Y to 20.2 per cent. The international business posted growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y (around 10 per cent in constant currency) with Ebit margins up 340 bps
Topics : Marico The Compass stock market trading Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon