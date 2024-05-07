Volume recovery crucial for Marico's growth in FY25, stock gains

Marico’s January-March quarter (Q4) results were slightly better than consensus. Revenue was up by 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,280 crore. Ebitda grew by 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 440 crore. Adjusted PAT was up 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 320 crore. Domestic revenues were flattish Y-o-Y with volume growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y with domestic Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin up by 220 bps Y-o-Y to 20.2 per cent. The international business posted growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y (around 10 per cent in constant currency) with Ebit margins up 340 bps