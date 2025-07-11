Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / ₹1 trillion RDI Fund: Paving the way for a future-ready Indian economy

₹1 trillion RDI Fund: Paving the way for a future-ready Indian economy

On July 1, Union Cabinet approved historic and bold initiative to set up a ₹1 trn Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund aimed at spurring a private sector-driven R&D ecosystem

Research fund, deep tech, RDI scheme, ANRF, startups, innovation, Cabinet, Siddarth Pai, Anjali Bansal, Ajai Chowdhry
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhay Karandikar
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past decade, India has quietly but decisively transformed into an emerging tech powerhouse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country’s innovation ecosystem has matured rapidly, fuelled by bold policies, strategic investments, and a push for technological self-reliance. The goal is now unmistakable: to position India as a future-ready economy, driven by homegrown breakthroughs.
 
On July 1, the Union Cabinet approved a historic and bold initiative to set up a ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund aimed at spurring a private sector-driven R&D ecosystem. It’s a long-term support for India’s ability to lead global innovation. A
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Research fundings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon