Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

10 past 10, 8:20 or 9:41?

The 10:10 configuration adopted by the watch industry seems to have learnt its biggest lesson on consumer delight from the FFA

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Premium

Representative Image

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
I have always wondered why the hands of a wristwatch — irrespective of the brand — are invariably set to 10:10. It is, in fact, one of the most ubiquitous features of wristwatch advertising and wristwatch photography. It doesn't matter if it is a humble Swatch, a storied Rolex, or an innovative Jaeger-LeCoultre—the hands are always set to 10:10, or very close to it. Watch manufacturers could easily have chosen a preferred watch setting as a differentiation, and owned it, but this is one visual representation from which no one wavers.  
 
I am told that behind this subliminal message is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Rolex Advertising industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon