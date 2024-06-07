10 past 10, 8:20 or 9:41?

I have always wondered why the hands of a wristwatch — irrespective of the brand — are invariably set to 10:10. It is, in fact, one of the most ubiquitous features of wristwatch advertising and wristwatch photography. It doesn't matter if it is a humble Swatch, a storied Rolex, or an innovative Jaeger-LeCoultre—the hands are always set to 10:10, or very close to it. Watch manufacturers could easily have chosen a preferred watch setting as a differentiation, and owned it, but this is one visual representation from which no one wavers.



I am told that behind this subliminal message is