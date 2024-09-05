12 industrial smart cities - A vital cog in India's development journey

Given the high priority accorded to the manufacturing sector, several policy initiatives around the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat have been set in motion to address its competitiveness and growth. Some notable examples include the PLI scheme and the employment-linked incentive scheme announced in the recent Union Budget.

The Budget also announced the setting up of 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). The NICDP initiative seeks to leverage significant opportunities for manufacturing growth while simultaneously creating an ecosystem that fosters competitiveness and spurs investment-led virtuous economic growth cycle.

Reorganisation of global supply chains and