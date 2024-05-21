A better way to fix MGNREGS

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme or MGNREGS appears to be under scrutiny. It may even be overhauled, if recent media reports are to be believed. MGNREGS was launched by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government after the passage of a legislative Bill in 2005 to provide for at least 100 days of work at specified wage rates for each rural household in a year.

Despite many doubts and questions that MGNREGS was subjected to over the past several years, it appears to have stood the test of time, not least because it turned out to be a major