A Budget for the emerging new global order: How India positions itself
The measures to promote and further the Make in India policy have to be seen in this context, such as the SME Growth Fund announced in the Budget
Claude Smadja
The ninth consecutive Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has, among many other important features, a remarkable one: it is a tool for India in asserting its place in the new global architecture already emerging.There is significant coherence and complementarity among the various elements presented by the Finance Minister. First, the Budget highlights the priority of increasing the push for infrastructure development and enhancement, with the emphasis on ports, roads, growth of Tier 2 and 3 cities and also the creation of seven high-speed railways corridors linking India’s major cities.
