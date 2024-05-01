A Chinese invasion of the auto landscape

The Indian automobile industry is poised for disruption with the large-scale entry of Chinese auto firms, especially in the electric mobility sector. These changes will affect the fortunes of existing automakers, as well as jobs and imports.

In the next few years, Chinese companies could make one in every three electric vehicles (EVs), along with numerous passenger and commercial vehicles on Indian roads, either directly or through joint ventures (JVs) with Indian firms. Just one JV between SAIC Motors (owner of the MG brand) and India’s JSW Group aims to sell over 1 million new energy vehicles by 2030. The JV