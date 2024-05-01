Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A Chinese invasion of the auto landscape

As seen in Australia, tariff cuts may have an unwelcome outcome for domestic car makers

A Chinese invasion of the auto landscape
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Srivastava
6 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
The Indian automobile industry is poised for disruption with the large-scale entry of Chinese auto firms, especially in the electric mobility sector. These changes will affect the fortunes of existing automakers, as well as jobs and imports.

In the next few years, Chinese companies could make one in every three electric vehicles (EVs), along with numerous passenger and commercial vehicles on Indian roads, either directly or through joint ventures (JVs) with Indian firms. Just one JV between SAIC Motors (owner of the MG brand) and India’s JSW Group aims to sell over 1 million new energy vehicles by 2030. The JV
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Auto sector Auto industry passenger vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon