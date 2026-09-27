A 'legendary' rice variety

Notably, Kalanamak has featured in the book “Specialty Rices of the World”, brought out by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2012. It was also included in the distinctive native rice varieties of India presented to the FAO chief by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Italy. In 2013, this rice received the Geographical-Indication tag as the exclusive produce of the Terai region of eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially the areas around Gorakhpur, Siddhartha Nagar, and Maharajganj, besides some adjoining parts of Nepal.

For farmers, this heritage rice is proving a money-spinner. Going by the official data presented in Parliament during its last session, the profitability of Kalanamak farming between 2018 and 2025 surged three times that of normal rice in Siddhartha Nagar district, where its cultivation is being promoted under the Union government’s “One District One Product” scheme. The market prices of Kalanamak have spiked from around ₹40 a kg to over ₹150 during this period. The branded variety of Kalanamak (polished and unpolished) is normally sold online at prices ranging from ₹200 to ₹350 a kg.

Of the numerous factors that set Kalanamak apart from other aromatic non-Basmati rice types, the most significant one is its association with Lord Buddha. Legend has it that a handful of this rice variety was given by the Buddha as “prasad” to the people of Kapilavastu, his childhood homeland, when he returned there after attaining enlightenment. According to the writing of the Chinese monk Fa-Hien, the Buddha pronounced that this rice would have a “typical aroma which will always remind people of me”. Even today this rice is often called “Buddha rice” in trade circles. This epithet is gainfully exploited by exporters to sell it in high-value markets in countries such as Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Myanmar, where Buddhism is predominant.

This unique species of rice derives its name from two distinct features. The term “kala” (black) comes from the dark colour of its husk, though the milled grains are white or creamy white; and “namak”, meaning salt, from the salty (saline) nature of the soil of its native track.

The special traits of Kalanamak include its excellent nutritional profile, easy digestibility, and low glycemic index, which make it suitable for consumption even by diabetic and weight-conscious people. It has an exceptionally high protein content of 16-17 per cent, more than double that of normal rice. Besides, it is a rich source of iron, zinc, magnesium, and several other essential micronutrients, which help boost natural immunity. The low glycemic index ensures that its inherent sugar is released in the body gradually, without posing any danger of an abrupt spurt in blood-sugar level. While the high protein and micronutrient density make consumers of Kalanamak feel satiated for long, obviating the need for frequent snacking, the low glycemic index offers additional support for weight reduction without wholly excluding the rice from the routine diet.

Innumerable traditional strains (technically termed “landraces”) of Kalanamak are being cultivated by farmers for ages. Over 1,700 of them have formally been registered with the Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Protection Authority of India, and preserved at the National Gene Bank. However, most of these strains have low productivity, and are vulnerable to pests and diseases. Besides, their plants are tall and amenable to falling due to strong winds. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has now managed to develop improved varieties of Kalanamak free from these drawbacks.

Of its six new high-yielding varieties, released in recent years, two are of short height with relatively sturdy stems to mitigate the menace of flattening due to winds. These are named Bauna Kalanamak 101 and Bauna Kalanamak 102. The other four superior strains include Kalanamak KN3, Kalanamak Kiran, Pusa Narendra Kalanamak 1, and Pusa CRD Kalanamak 2. The average yield of the short-height Kalanamak varieties is about 4.5 tonnes per hectare, substantially higher than the 2.5 tonnes of the traditional varieties.