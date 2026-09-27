A 'legendary' rice variety
Kalanamak rice gains ground as improved varieties boost yields and rising demand lifts its value for farmers
Surinder Sud
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Among the salient rice varieties of India, Basmati has hogged the limelight, albeit quite deservedly, but Kalanamak rice, the most ancient scented rice with numerous outstanding features and great cultural significance, has not received due appreciation. Kalanamak is the healthiest, nutrient-dense, fragrant rice with its own distinct texture, flavour, and strong aroma. The other prominent sweet-smelling rice varieties are West Bengal’s Gobindobhog and Tulaipanji, Tamil Nadu’s Seeraga Samba, Maharashtra’s Ambemohar, Manipur’s Chak Hao, and Assam’s Joha rice. Overall, more than 300 indigenous types of aromatic rice have been formally documented in India.
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Topics : RICE Basmati rice Uttar Pradesh GI tag BS Opinion