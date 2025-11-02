A new wave of reforms set to sweep banking, boost capital and growth

When it rains, it pours. Typically, this means when one bad thing happens, multiple bad things follow in quick succession – making a difficult situation worse. In the context of the Indian banking space, it is the opposite: Too many good things are happening. The sector is embracing reforms on multiple fronts.

The industry has been constantly in the news in the past decade. First, there was a massive clean-up drive by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a unique tool called asset quality review. The regulator unearthed the hidden pile of bad assets and ensured that banks set