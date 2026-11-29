Why go to court over something so plain? Because on September 17

the Board counted the wrong votes. As many as four directors said yes to a third term for N Chandrasekaran. However, Article 121 does not ask how many directors agree. It asks whether there was an affirmative vote of the majority of the Trusts’ nominees. Noel Tata, one of only two, said no. The board carried it regardless.

With another board meeting called for November 30 hurriedly, major listing steps were added to the agenda, the Trusts could not risk a repeat. So they went to court.

What the court has done

The court did not stop the meeting. It did something more useful. It said that whatever the board resolves on November 30 will be subject to the final outcome of the suit. Every decision now carries a judicial question mark until the court rules on Article 121.

Why this order serves everyone

An assurance for the Trusts: The owner of 66 per cent of Tata Sons has been told that its grievance will get an independent judicial review. Nothing done in the meantime can quietly become a fait accompli.

A pause for the directors: This is a moment to think, reflect and then decide. The Tata model has survived for over a century. Does it make sense to dismantle it in 90 days? Why not first put a serious restructuring plan before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)? A listing option can always be pursued. A legacy, once broken, cannot be rebuilt.

An opening for the government: The Finance Minister said on November 2 that the differences should be resolved amicably, through dialogue among the stakeholders. That is a clear signal. The board and the Trusts should go to her office together, with the RBI at the table, and look for a solution that meets the regulator’s concerns without destroying the Tata model. A settlement in good faith would serve everyone better than a decree.

For everyone else, a notice: Bankers, advisers, consultants and anyone acting on the November 30 resolutions now know those resolutions face legal scrutiny.

Prudence says they too should wait for the court to decide.

And both sides remain free to return to the court for urgent directions or clarification in the interest of justice.

The article Tata Sons once defended

In 2021, when Cyrus Mistry attacked Article 121 as oppressive, it was Tata Sons that defended it and won.

The Supreme Court said: “Affirmative voting rights for the nominees of institutions which hold a majority of shares in companies have always been accepted as a global norm.”

And it laid down the test: “So long as these special rights are incorporated in the Articles of Association and so long as they are not in contravention of any of the provisions of the Act, the same cannot be attacked on these grounds.”

It also said: “Therefore, there is nothing abhorring about the validity of the affirmative voting rights.”

The Supreme Court did not say the affirmative vote applies only when it is convenient. It did not say a board majority or a casting vote can override it. A company cannot defend an Article when it suits it and ignore it when it does not.

Why the rush?

In 2024, under Ratan Tata, every trustee and every director agreed that Tata Sons would stay private. The company repaid ₹21,813 crore of debt and applied to the RBI to give up its registration. The RBI took 29 months to answer, and nobody complained. Now, everyone wants to list in 90 days, without a review, an alternative, or the 66 per cent owner on board.

Why every firm should be watching

This is not only a Tata story. Almost every Indian company with a foreign collaborator, a private equity investor or a minority promoter carries affirmative votes in its Articles. Each took comfort from the Supreme Court in 2021. On September 17 they got the shock of their lives. The High Court’s order brings some of that comfort back.

The High Court will hear the matter in January. Until then, the wise course for the Board is not to race ahead, but to talk: To the Trusts, and to the RBI. Article 121 is not a technicality. It is the contract. The court will now decide whether it is honoured.

The writer is a senior corporate & mergers and acquisitions lawyer