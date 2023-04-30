A week in a PSU banker's life

Sunday: It was not a holiday for me. We have a board meeting slated tomorrow. I needed to go through a string of large-value credit proposals, which will be discussed at the meeting. I must know every minute detail. If there are gaps, the government’s nominee director may pass snide remarks. They are addressed to the MD and CEO but I feel morally responsible. I had to skip the doctor’s appointment for my wife.

From our conversation, I am recreating the diary of a general manager in a public sector bank. It gives an idea of how they balance their work and life.