An illiberal tilt: A clash of civilisations with American characteristics
India will be hosting Brics Plus summit later this year. The grouping has major powers with significant independent agency and is certainly not a mere market to be carved up among countries of West
Shyam Saran
The much-awaited speech by United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also national security advisor, at the Munich Security Conference on February 14 may have elicited a “collective sigh of relief” from the largely European audience, but should be cause for serious alarm among post-colonial and developing countries of the Global South. His remarks celebrated the history of conquest, exploitation, barbarity, and even ethnic cleansing, which has marked the history of Western imperialism and colonial empire-building across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He wants this to be a source of pride and inspiration, not something to “atone for purported sins of past generations”. What is perplexing is that the history of the world after the Second World War, which is often described as an American era, is instead seen as a period of Western decline:
