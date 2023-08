These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

How tech and affordable internet helped make India a chess powerhouse

Beyond forming an alliance: INDIA must offer more than the govt's criticism

How SHE enterprises deviate

Encouraging GDP numbers, but mining and quarrying segment disappoints

Sustainable mining technology need of the hour: Minister Pralhad Joshi

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

In 1961, science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke wrote a short story called “Death and the Senator”. The plot is simple: A very influential American senator and presidential hopeful is

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com