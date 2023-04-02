April 6 policy, a close call

In this section

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

Politics and governance in Himachal Pradesh

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Since the first rate hike of the current cycle that started in early May 2022, the first monetary policy of FY24 this week will probably be Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’s toughest.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com