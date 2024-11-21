Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

There are two ways of looking at this problem - first, has the composition of reported income changed? And second, has the composition of assets changed?

Are non-financial firms’ financial investments here to stay, or at risk?
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

R Kavita Rao
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The aggregate corporate data, as reflected in the income tax returns, captures a systematic shift in the composition of income of this segment of the economy — away from business income and in favour of passive incomes, i.e., capital gains and other incomes.
 
To understand this trend a little more, this column uses data from the BSE 500 companies to explore any observable trends. While these companies do not represent the average enterprise in the country, they account for a large share of the value added in corporate India and, therefore, are likely to drive these trends.
 
There are two
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Income tax BS Opinion Investment NBFC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon