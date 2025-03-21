Artificial intelligence & India: The Modi model of technology diffusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent podcast conversation with Lex Fridman, made a pithy comment that no matter what the world does with artificial intelligence (AI), it will be incomplete without India. The comment was clearly directed at the race of sorts that has emerged between the United States and China for technological dominance this decade. As India charts its path to emerge as a developed scientific and technological power by 2047, a key determinant of success will be our ability to diffuse emerging technologies across the length and breadth of our society and harness their power to rapidly