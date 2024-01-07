Bank bound to honour bearer cheque

Susheel Thakur had issued cheque number 090232 dated September 13, 2005, for Rs 2.7 lakh to his mother. It was made payable to “self or bearer” and sent through post but was lost in transit. After issuing stop payment instructions, Thakur issued cheque number 090233 dated October 13, 2005, for the same amount. This cheque also met the same fate as the previous one.



Thakur then issued cheque number 090234 dated October 19, 2005, for the same amount, which was encashed on November 8, 2005. When Thakur learnt that the encashment was not done by his mother, but by some