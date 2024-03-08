Best of BS Opinion: What's behind the US market disconnect? & more

US election, the markets and geopolitics. Reading for today
Kenneth Rogoff: It is difficult to see how the stock-market boom can last ... allowing the world’s largest economy to be governed by Donald Trump’s impulsive policies would weaken institutions that underpin America’s economic strength.
Harsh V Pant and Samir Bhattacharya see India-Mauritius relations in the context of China asserting itself.
The first edit looks at the overall media situation, its risks and opportunities. The second edit goes into the depths of the US primaries.
