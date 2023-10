These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Unified death reporting is the need of the hour

Common card for travel promises transport revolution in the country

The times they are a-changin'

Globalisation of T20 will help India

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Fiscal deficit comes marginally lower than 6.36% of FY23 target: Govt data

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Outside hardcore market participants, not many people are aware of an ongoing crash in one of the largest markets in the world — the US bond market. Since March 2020,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com