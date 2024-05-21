Boards need to embrace AI

Boards of companies often face the imperative to embrace technological advancements to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving business environment. While some innovations, such as Cloud computing and digital transformation, are revolutionary, others like blockchain have struggled to gain traction.

Certain developments, like robotic process automation or virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), may initially impact specific industries. Additionally, emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and quantum computing have the potential to reshape the competitive landscape in future, suggesting that the board keep an eye open for developments in this space.

Furthermore, developments in cybersecurity and privacy laws demand