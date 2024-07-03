Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Breaking the minerals monopoly

India can draw inspiration from Indonesia's success in nickel to lead globally in critical minerals

mines, mineral
Premium

Representative Picture

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
In the 21st century, critical minerals and rare earths have taken centre stage, becoming crucial for electronics, renewable energy, electric vehicles, defence, aerospace, and medical devices. For instance, the International Renewable Energy Agency’s pathway to restrict global temperature rise to 1.5°C posits that renewables will constitute 91 per cent of the energy mix by 2050, requiring massive quantities of minerals like silicon, silver, lithium, and rare earths such as neodymium and dysprosium. The surging demand and deepening reliance have classified these and other minerals like graphite, manganese, cobalt and nickel as “critical”, highlighting their pivotal role in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

dollar

Best of BS Opinion: Investor confidence, uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

PremiumBritain, UK, UK flag

India-UK innings back on track

Premiumdollar

Uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

As climate change plays out and India prepares to transition towards lower carbon emissions and a greener economy, a range of challenges needs to be addressed. One such area is the impact on government revenues. An inordinately high proportion of sta

Best of BS Opinion: The complexity of green transition, Power equations

PremiumShips, Shipping industry, ship

Shipping chaos may continue till demand moderates

Topics : BS Opinion monopolies minerals mines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon