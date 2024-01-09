Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget and electoral tailwinds

With limited fiscal space, the Budget needs to take advantage of the ruling party's recent electoral wins

budget parliament
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
In the run-up to the presentation of the interim Budget for 2024-25, two major issues have come under scrutiny. One pertains to the scope and size of the fiscal space that the Union government currently enjoys in financing its expenditure plan for the next couple of years. The second issue is about the nature of the government’s political imperative for announcing any fresh expenditure plan to secure the much-needed electoral dividends during the forthcoming general elections. It will be instructive to assess both the issues even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her first interim Budget.

Growth assumptions are
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

The one-in-five achievement

Markets in India's decade

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Govt needs to be transparent, must avoid selective protectionism

Topics : BS Opinion Budget Indian Economy Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon