Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Building the right vibes with a digitally-fluent and driven Gen Alpha

Building the right vibes with a digitally-fluent and driven Gen Alpha

hough the oldest Alphas are just turning 15 in 2025, they're already more digitally fluent than any generation before

artificial intelligence, business schools, leaders
premium

One other very important perspective. While Gen Alpha is influential, their parents still hold the wallet. Therefore, dual-audience marketing is essential. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Move over Millennials and Gen Z — there’s a new cohort on the rise, and they’re reshaping the future of marketing even before they have spending power. Meet Generation Alpha. 
Born between 2010 and 2025, Gen Alpha represents the first generation fully immersed in digital technology from birth. They are the children of Millennials and early Gen Z parents, growing up with voice assistants, AI, short-form content, and personalised digital experiences being the norm. While many in this group are still in primary school, their influence on purchasing — and future brand loyalty — is already
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Millennials Gen Z artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon