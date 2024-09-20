Can kirana stores survive the exponential rise of quick commerce in India?

A Business Standard editorial on August 26, 2024, emphatically stated that the “e-commerce policy should aim to enhance competition”. As I spoke with experts with deep experience in the e-commerce domain, I realised that there is no single definition of what is broadly called e-commerce. And that taming the e-commerce dragon is well out of the question.

At one end of e-commerce is the sale of services conducted entirely through electronic means, with just a few clicks on your mobile phone. You can buy an insurance policy and pay for it all via your smartphone. The same can