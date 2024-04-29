Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Can the Congress build on the BJP's fascination with its manifesto?

The Opposition, especially the Congress, will have to go much beyond press conferences and urban election meetings by taking these issues to voters in the rural hinterland

BJP Congress, political party, congress
Premium

It may be an exaggeration to say that the election has, therefore, turned in favour of the Opposition. But can the Opposition capitalise on this unusual phenomenon? | File image

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign suggests that, for once, it has no central narrative of its own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent more airtime taking down the Congress’ manifesto than propagating his party’s own programme.

This could be the result of mistaken calculations.

The Ram Temple, which was meant to swing this election for BJP, has not clicked with the voters – once again proving the adage about the electorate’s short memory. The bravado embodied in the slogan, “Ab ki baar, 400-paar (this time around, more than 400 seats),” has boomeranged with people linking it to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections BJP Congress Opposition United Opposition election manifesto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationGold-Silver Price TodayTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon