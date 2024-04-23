Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What do election manifestos of BJP & Congress have for the new-age voters?

The Congress manifesto promises to remove any impediments, whether legal or administrative, to larger industrial production, while the BJP aims to position Bharat as a trusted global manufacturing hub

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi unveils Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 (left) and PM Narendra Modi launches BJP's manifesto | File Photo: PTI
Premium

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi unveils Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 (left) and PM Narendra Modi launches BJP's manifesto | File Photo: PTI

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Election manifestos are in the news in this general election. Google Trends shows in the past two days there was a major spike in the searches for the term manifesto from India.

This is no surprise, given the sharp comments from the ruling BJP and retort from the Congress about what the manifesto of the latter contains.

It also breaks a trend. The interest level about manifestos in election campaigns of Indian political parties is often pedestrian. Not so this time. The same Google Trends shows the interest level is much above this time than that of 2019 or even
Topics : Lok Sabha elections election manifesto BJP Congress youth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon