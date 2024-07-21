Can we bank on the Budget?

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara is batting for tax relief on interest income in the forthcoming Union Budget – something all bankers, hand on heart, would love to see when growth in banks’ credit is outpacing the growth in deposits, for many.

Currently, banks need to deduct tax – popularly known as tax deducted at source, or TDS – when one’s interest income on deposits held exceeds Rs 40,000 a year. For savings accounts, up to Rs 10,000 interest earned is exempted from tax.

“If at all some relief could be given in the